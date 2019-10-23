Gusbourne hails record grape harvest despite poor weather

English sparkling wine producer Gusbourne on Wednesday said its recently completed harvest yielded a record quantity of fruit despite some poor weather.

Though the AIM traded company said conditions throughout the growing season were generally good, in particular during June and the critical ripening months of July and August, the weather was problematic during the last week of September and most of October.

Even so, the Kent-based winemaker added that early indications suggested the wine produced from the record harvest will be a vintage of high quality.

The desired levels of natural sugar and acidity were present across all three of the varieties of grapes that are grown by Gusbourne - Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Chief executive Charlie Holland said: "Being in control of our entire operation in the vineyard and the winery proved to be a great benefit. The team worked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and were able to support the need to pick and process certain vineyards just at the right time - when the fruit was ready and when there was a break in the weather."

Gusbourne shares were up by 2.07% at 68.90p at 1256 BST.