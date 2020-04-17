Gfinity to deliver televised virtual cricket competition

Esports and gaming services company Gfinity has been selected by premier cricket broadcaster Willow TV, owned by the Times Group , to design and deliver ‘The eCricket Challenge’ in partnership with Betway .

The AIM-traded firm described the eCricket Challenge as a television series that would see some of the biggest names in world cricket competing against each other in the video game ‘Cricket 19’.

Gfinity said it designed and developed the format, where players would compete remotely in five-over matches.

Through leveraging its virtual gaming expertise, cricket “superstars” from across three continents were connected for real-time live games.

The pre-recorded shows, hosted from the Gfinity Esports Arena in London, would premiere in the United States and Canada, with new episodes airing on Sundays from 19 April.

Gfinity said the eCricket Challenge would feature cricket players including Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Liam Plunkett representing England, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, and Andre Fletcher joining from West Indies and Glenn Maxwell playing for Australia.

“The eCricket Challenge is another example of how traditional sport is adapting to the increasing demand for virtual gaming,” said chief executive officer John Clarke.

“Watching some of the world's best cricketers relax and play against their peers has created some memorable broadcast moments that fans will love.

“These shows will bring people closer together and put smiles on faces at a challenging time.”

Clarke said a “key pillar” of Gfinity's strategy was to build communities for others, and help organisations reach their key audiences in a virtual world.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Willow TV and proud to be adding the eCricket Challenge in partnership with Betway to the portfolio of virtual sports and entertainment products.”

At 1321 BST, shares in Gfinity were up 16.46% at 1.25p.